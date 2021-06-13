KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 13, 11:00 pm IST

KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Gloucestershire:

From the South Group, Kent will square off against Gloucestershire in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The KET vs GLO match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 13, Sunday at 11:00 pm IST.

Kent are a team to beat in the English T20 Blast 2021 as they are standing at the third position after winning both their league games. Kent have emerged as a strong batting unit as in their previous two encounters they managed to rack up scores of 175+. Entering the contest, the county will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated Middlesex in their last encounter by 16 runs.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are experiencing an inconsistent ride in the competition. They got off to a flying start as they won their first match against Glamorgan by four runs. However, the team failed to continue their winning momentum and lost their next match to Sussex by five wickets. After one loss and as many victories, Gloucestershire are sitting at fifth position.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs GLO Telecast

The Kent vs Gloucestershire match will not be broadcasted in India.

KET vs GLO Live Streaming

The match between KET vs GLO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs GLO Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Gloucestershire at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 13, Sunday at 11:00 pm IST.

KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Glenn Phillips

Vice-Captain- Daniel Bell-Drummond

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Bell-Drummond

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Josh Shaw, David Payne, Fred Klaassen

KET vs GLO Probable XIs:

Kent: Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Josh Shaw

