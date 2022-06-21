KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, June 21, 11:30 PM IST

KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Kent and Gloucestershire: In the upcoming South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022, Kent will square off against Gloucestershire at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

It is an important match for Kent as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team has won just two of their ten league matches. Both the batters and bowlers are struggling to find their rhythm in the league. In their last match against Middlesex, Kent scored only 141 runs in their 20 overs. It was an easy target for Middlesex as they won the game in 17.3 overs.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are doing a decent job with four wins and as many losses. With ten points, they are fifth in the South Group. Their last game against Glamorgan was abandoned due to rain. Gloucestershire are the favorite to win the Tuesday match.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Gloucestershire, here is everything you need to know:

KET vs GLO Telecast

Kent vs Gloucestershire game will not be telecast in India.

KET vs GLO Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KET vs GLO Match Details

KET vs GLO match will be played at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury at 11:30 PM IST on June 21, Tuesday.

KET vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jack Taylor

Vice-Captain – George Linde

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Batters: Joe Denly, Jack Taylor, Miles Hammond

All-rounders: George Linde, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Jack Leaning

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad

KET vs GLO Probable XIs:

Kent: Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c&wk), George Linde, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Quinn, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Mohammad Amir, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here