KET vs HAM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 9, 11:30 pm IST

KET vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Hampshire: From the South Group, Kent will square off against Hampshire in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The KET vs HAM match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 9, Wednesday at 11:30 pm IST.

Kent experienced a decent ride in T20 Blast 2020 as they finished at the third position on the South Group points table. The team won five matches while losing as many. Hampshire, on the other hand, had a disastrous outing as they were the wooden-spooners on South Group. Hampshire could win just two matches out of ten league games.

Both Kent and Hampshire have always entertained the viewers with close games. The two teams have previously locked horns against each other as many as 29 times. While Kent won 15 matches, Hampshire have registered victory in 14 fixtures.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs HAM Telecast

The Kent vs Hampshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

KET vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between KET vs HAM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs HAM Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Hampshire at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 9, Wednesday at 11:30 pm IST.

KET vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- D’Arcy Short

Vice-Captain- Ian Holland

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Daniel Bell Drummond, James Vince, D’Arcy Short

All-rounders: Darren Stevens, Ian Holland, Joe Denly, Chris Wood

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Mason Crane

KET vs HAM Probable XIs:

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Darren Stevens, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Mohammad Amir, Marcus O’Riordan

Hampshire: D’Arcy Short, James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here