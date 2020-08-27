KET vs HAM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Hampshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The English T20 Blast 2020 league will commence from Thursday, August 27. In the first match of the league, Kent will face Hampshire at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Hampshire fixture will kick off at 6:30 PM. Both sides will be eyeing to announce their arrival in style.
Fans who will want to tune in will be able to see action all the action live on the Star Sports network.
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 team for Kent vs Hampshire:
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire captain: Sam Northeast
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire wicket keeper: Jordan Cox
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire batsman: Zak Crawley, Northeast, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Munsey
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire all rounders: Ian Holland, James Fuller
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire bowlers: Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Chris Wood, Mason Crane
KET Vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Hampshire: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Oliver Robinson (wk), Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Jordan Cox, Calum Haggett/Matt Milnes
KET Vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against KENT: Sam Northeast (c) , George Munsey, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, Brad Taylor/Ryan Stevenson
