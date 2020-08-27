Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

59/2 (8.2)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC need 57 runs in 10 balls at 34.2 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

KET vs HAM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Hampshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KET vs HAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KET vs HAM Dream11 Best Picks / KET vs HAM Dream11 Captain / KET vs HAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

August 27, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
KET vs HAM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Hampshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The English T20 Blast 2020 league will commence from Thursday, August 27. In the first match of the league, Kent will face Hampshire at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Hampshire fixture will kick off at 6:30 PM. Both sides will be eyeing to announce their arrival in style.

Fans who will want to tune in will be able to see action all the action live on the Star Sports network.

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 team for Kent vs Hampshire:

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire captain: Sam Northeast

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire wicket keeper: Jordan Cox

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire batsman: Zak Crawley, Northeast, Daniel Bell-Drummond, George Munsey

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire all rounders: Ian Holland, James Fuller

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Hampshire bowlers: Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

KET Vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Hampshire: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Oliver Robinson (wk), Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Jordan Cox, Calum Haggett/Matt Milnes

KET Vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against KENT: Sam Northeast (c) , George Munsey, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Felix Organ, Brad Taylor/Ryan Stevenson

English T20 BlastEnglish T20 blast live scoreEnglish T20 Blast live streamingFantasy TipsKET vs HAM dream11KET vs HAM dream11 predictionKET vs HAM dream11 teamKET vs HAM dream11 top picksKET vs HAM live scoreKET vs HAMDream11

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more