KET vs MID Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kent will play host to Middlesex on Wednesday, September 16 in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex will commence from 6:30 PM at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

This year the teams are as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

Currently, Kent are at the second spot on the point table with a total of ten points off seven matches. While Middlesex are placed at number four with six points from the same number of matches.

In terms of previous fixtures, Kent beat Hampshire by eight wickets on September 14. Middlesex, on the other hand, were on the losing side after Surrey defeated them by 30 runs.

English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on both the teams’ official websites.

KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex: Match Details

September 16 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 team for Kent vs Middlesex:

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex captain: Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex vice-captain: Simpson

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex wicket keeper: Simpson

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex batsmen: Crawley, Eskinazi, Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex all rounders: Andersson, Hollman, Blake, Denly

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex bowlers: Finn, Helm, Klaassen

KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Middlesex: Sam Billings, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Zak Crawley

KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex playing 11 against Kent: John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson

