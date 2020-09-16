- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
KET vs MID Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Kent will play host to Middlesex on Wednesday, September 16 in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex will commence from 6:30 PM at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Kent will play host to Middlesex on Wednesday, September 16 in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex will commence from 6:30 PM at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
This year the teams are as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
Currently, Kent are at the second spot on the point table with a total of ten points off seven matches. While Middlesex are placed at number four with six points from the same number of matches.
In terms of previous fixtures, Kent beat Hampshire by eight wickets on September 14. Middlesex, on the other hand, were on the losing side after Surrey defeated them by 30 runs.
English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Live Streaming
The match will be live-streamed on both the teams’ official websites.
KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex Live Score / Scorecard
English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Middlesex: Match Details
September 16 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 team for Kent vs Middlesex:
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex captain: Drummond
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex vice-captain: Simpson
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex wicket keeper: Simpson
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex batsmen: Crawley, Eskinazi, Drummond
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex all rounders: Andersson, Hollman, Blake, Denly
English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs MID Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Middlesex bowlers: Finn, Helm, Klaassen
KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Middlesex: Sam Billings, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Zak Crawley
KET vs MID English T20 Blast 2020, Middlesex playing 11 against Kent: John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Martin Andersson
Summary: KET vs MID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KET vs MID Dream11 Best Picks / KET vs MID Dream11 Captain / KET vs MID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
