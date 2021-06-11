KET vs MID Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 Match, June 11, 11:30 pm IST Friday

KET vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Middlesex: From the South Group, Kent will square off against Middlesex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The KET vs MID match will be played at the Spitfire Ground in St Lawrence on June 11, Friday at 11:30 pm IST. Kent and Middlesex experienced contrasting starts to their campaign in the T20 Blast.

Kent were up against Hampshire in their first match. They registered a convincing win over Hampshire by 38 runs to add two points under their belt. Kent are placed at the second position on the points table.

Middlesex, on the other hand, lost their first match of the T20 Championship to Surrey by 54 runs. After an embarrassing defeat, the county will be hoping to win their encounter against Kent and climb up the points table from the last position.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs MID Telecast

The Kent vs Middlesex match will not be broadcast in India.

KET vs MID Live Streaming

The match between KET vs MID is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs MID Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Middlesex at the Spitfire Ground in St Lawrence on June 11, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

KET vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Eoin Morgan

Vice-Captain - Joe Denly

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Robinson

Batsmen: Daniel Bell Drummond, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Darren Stevens, Joe Denly, Chris Green, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Fred Klaassen

KET vs MID Probable XIs

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Oliver Robinson (wk), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Darren Stevens, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Mohammad Amir, Marcus O’Riordan

Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Eoin Morgan (c), John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber

