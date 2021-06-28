KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021, June 28, 11:30 pm IST Monday

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Somerset: From the South Group, Kent will square off against Somerset in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The KET vs SOM match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on June 28, Monday at 11:30 pm IST.

Kent are in a solid form in the T20 Blast 2021. They are sitting at the second position on the points table with six victories from eight league games. Kent will start the contest against Somerset as the favorites as they defeated Essex by 26 runs in their most recent T20 Blast match.

Somerset, on the other hand, are placed at the fifth position on the South Group points table. They have featured in seven T20 matches thus far, winning three while their two games were washed out due to rain. Somerset’s previous encounter saw them defeating Hampshire by seven runs.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs SOM Telecast

The Kent vs Somerset match will not be broadcast in India.

KET vs SOM Live Streaming

The match between KET vs SOM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs SOM Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Somerset at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on June 28, Monday at 11:30 pm IST.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jack Leaning

Vice-Captain - Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

KET vs SOM Probable XIs

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here