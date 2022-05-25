KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, May 25, 11:30 PM IST

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Kent and Somerset: Kent will begin their title defense in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 with a battle against Somerset. The finalist of the last season will be playing at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 25, Wednesday from 11:30 PM IST.

The high-profile final in the last season saw Kent outplaying Somerset by 25 runs. Jordan Cox was the player for the match for Kent as he scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to take his team to a total of 167 runs. Chasing the total, Somerset ended up with only 142 runs. Will Smeed was the lone warrior for the team with his knock of 43 runs.

Kent will be aiming for the second consecutive title this season. They have a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, and Joe Denly.

Speaking of Somerset, they have a perfect opportunity to take revenge for their loss in the final. Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, and Tom Banton are the key players for the side.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:

KET vs SOM Telecast

Kent vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India.

KET vs SOM Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KET vs SOM Match Details

KET vs SOM match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury at 11:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Joe Denly

Vice-Captain – Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batters: Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

All-rounders: Darren Stevens, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange, Qais Ahmed

KET vs SOM Probable XIs:

Kent: George Linde, Sam Billings, James Logan, Jordan Cox, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmed, Zak Crawley, Darren Stevens

Somerset: Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Steven Davies, Lewis Gregory, Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby

