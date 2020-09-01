Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

128/5 (14.5)

England need 63 runs in 31 balls at 12.19 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

100/7 (16.3)

Warwickshire need 59 runs in 21 balls at 16.85 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

164/7 (19.1)

Sussex need 2 runs in 5 balls at 2.4 rpo

KET vs SUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Surrey Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Kent will lock horns with Surrey on Tuesday, September 1, in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Surrey match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. If we look at the points table, both sides have secured two points each. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Surrey will kick off at 06:30 PM.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
T20 blast

Kent will lock horns with Surrey on Tuesday, September 1, in their next English T20 Blast 2020 fixture. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Surrey match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. If we look at the points table, both sides have secured two points each. The English T20 Blast 2020 Kent vs Surrey will kick off at 06:30 PM.

In the last match, Kent and Surrey held draws with Middlesex and Essex Eagles respectively.

This year the teams are as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks

KET vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Surrey Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 team for Kent vs Surrey:

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey captain: Denly

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey vice-captain: Kuhn

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey wicketkeeper: Billings

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey batsman: Kuhn, Roy, Reifer

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey all-rounders: Denly, O’Riordan, Curran, Patel

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Surrey bowlers: Morkel, Klaassen, Groenewald

KET vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Surrey: Sam Billings (WK), Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Harry Podmore, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Daniel Bell Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Zak Crawley

KET vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Surrey playing 11 against Kent: Ben Foakes (WK), Hashim Amla, Sam Curran, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman

Summary: KET vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KET vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / KET vs SUR Dream11 Captain / KET vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
