KET vs SUS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Sussex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The South Group leaders Kent will lock horns Sussex in their next scheduled fixture on September 12 in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. The match will commence from 6:30 PM at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

As of now, Kent are at the top spot on the points table and has a total of eight points. Sussex, on the other hand, are placed at number three spot with a total of 7 points. Both the teams won their previous fixture.

Kent in their previous fixture faced Essex on September 5. Kent won the match by 29 runs. Sussex on the other hand defeated Hampshire by 13 runs on September 10.

English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Sussex Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website

KET vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Sussex Live Score / Scorecard

English T20 Blast 2020, Kent vs Sussex: Match Details

September 12 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 team for Kent vs Sussex

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex captain: Crawley

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex vice-captain: Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex wicket keeper: Cox

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex batsmen: Wright, Crawley, MacLeod, Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex all-rounders: Wiese, Denly

English T20 Blast 2020 KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction, Kent vs Sussex bowlers: Jordan, Briggs, Qayyum, Klaasen

KET vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Sussex: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

KET vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020, Sussex playing 11 against Kent: Luke Wright, Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Weise, Ben Brown, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills.

