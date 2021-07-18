KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 18, 11:00 pm IST

KET vs SUS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent vs Sussex July 18, 11:00 pm IST

KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Sussex:

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Kent locking horns with Sussex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The KET vs SUS match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on July 18, Sunday at 11:00 pm IST.

Kent have performed exceedingly well in the T20 Blast. The county has secured victory in nine out of 13 league games. With 19 points, Kent find themselves sitting at the top position on the South Group points table. The team has almost confirmed a berth for themselves in the second stage of the competition and are likely to finish at the top of the table.

Sussex, on the other hand, have experienced a decent outing in the competition. They are sitting at the fourth position on the South Group points table with five

victories and as many losses from 13 league games. Sussex will fancy a victory in the encounter on Sunday to increase their chances of qualifying to the next stage.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs SUS Telecast

The Kent vs Sussex match will not be broadcasted in India.

KET vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between KET vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Sussex at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on July 18, Sunday at 11:00 pm IST.

KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Z Crawley

Vice-Captain- P Salt

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: P Salt

Batsmen: L Wright, D Rawlins, H Finch, Z Crawley

All-rounders: R Bopara, D Wiese, M O’Riordan

Bowlers: S Sharif, Rashid-Khan, M Quinn

KET vs SUS Probable XIs:

Kent: D Lincoln, C MacLeod, G Munsey, Z Crawley, H Kuhn, H Finch, M O’Riordan, S Sharif, M Quinn, H Podmore, E Hooper

Sussex: P Salt, L Wright, D Rawlins, H Ward, R Bopara, D Wiese, Rashid Khan, M Claydon, O Robinson, W Beer, A Lenham

