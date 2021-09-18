KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, September 18, 07:00 pm IST

KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Kent and Sussex: Kent will go head-to-head against Sussex in the second semi-final of the English T20 Blast 2021. The knockout match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 18, Saturday at07:00 pm IST. Both Kent and Sussex are expected to deliver sensational performances as the team winning the contest will reach the final.

Kent performed exceptionally well in the group stage of the T20 league. The team finished at the top position in the South Group. Kent secured victory in nine leagues games while losing four matches. They defeated Warwickshire in the quarter-final match by 21 runs to confirm a semi-final spot.

On the other hand, Sussex finished third in the South Group after winning six out of 14 league games. The team reached the semi-final after clinching the contest against Yorkshire by five wickets. Interestingly, this will be the third time that Kent and Sussex will go up against each other. The first fixture between the two sides was won by Sussex while the second game was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Kent and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs SUS Telecast

The T20 Blast is not telecasted in India.

KET vs SUS Live Streaming

The KET vs SUS match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KET vs SUS Match Details

The second semi-final of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Kent and Sussex at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 18, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

KET vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Joe Denly

Vice-Captain:Philip Salt

Suggested Playing XI for KET vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Luke Wright, Daniel Bell Drummond

All-rounders: David Wiese, Joe Denly, George Garton

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Matt Milnes, Chris Jordan

KET vs SUS Probable XIs:

Kent: Alex Blake, Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Sam Billings(wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox

Sussex: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Philip Salt, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Will Beer

