KET vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, August 27 11:30 pm IST

KET vs WAS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Kent and Warwickshire August 27 2330 IST

KET vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Kent vs Warwickshire:

Kent will be up against Warwickshire in the fourth quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021 on Friday, August 17, at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The Kent team have been performing exceptionally well in the T20 Blast. They finished the previous stage of the tournament as the South Group table topper with nine wins in their kitty from 14 games. They have lost just four games in the 2021 edition of the league while one match was washed out due to rain.

In their previous, Kent were beating by Sussex and they will hope to go back to winning ways when they next take on Warwickshire.

On the other hand, Warwickshire finished the group stage at the third spot in North Group with 15 points in their kitty. So far, they have won seven games, while losing six encounters.

The Warwickshire team are high on momentum as they have won their previous two games.

Ahead of the fourth Vitality T20 Blast 2021 quarterfinal match between Kent and Warwickshire; here is everything you need to know:

KET vs WAS Telecast

The match between KET vs WAS is not televised in India

KET vs WAS Live Streaming

The match between KET vs WAS can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

KET vs WAS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, August 27 at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The KET vs WAS match will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

KET vs WAS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Joe Denly

Vice-captain: Will Rhodes

KET vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Sam Hain

All-Rounders: Joe Denly, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott

KET vs WAS probable playing XI:

Kent Predicted Playing XI: Sam Billings ©, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning

Warwickshire Predicted Playing XI: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes ©, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Chris Benjamin, Tim Bresnan, Chris Woakes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles.

