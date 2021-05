KET-W vs SUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today's Women's County Championship T20 2021 Match, May 16, 8:30 pm IST

KET-W vs SUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s County Championship T20 2021 match between Kent Women and Sussex Women: Kent Women will be up against Sussex Women in the latest round of the 2021 edition of the Women’s County Championship T20 at Mote Park in Maidstone from 8:30 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

Kent Women are enjoying a dream ride in the Women’s County Championship T20 as they are at the top of the points table of South East Group. Kent have been unbeatable in the league thus far, having won all their six fixtures. In their last encounter, they defeated Essex Women by 32 runs.

Sussex Women, on the other hand, aren’t experiencing an ideal outing as they have won just three league matches from six played. In their last match, they emerged victorious against Middlesex Women by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kent Women and Sussex Women; here is everything you need to know:

KET-W vs SUS-W Telecast

The Women’s County Championship T20 2021 is not being telecast in India.

KET-W vs SUS-W Match Details

The latest round of Women’s County Championship T20 2021 will be played between Kent Women and Sussex Women at Mote Park in Maidstone. The game will commence at 8:30 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

KET-W vs SUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarah Taylor

Vice-Captain- Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for KET-W vs SUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor

Batsmen: Ella McCaughan, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson

All-rounders: Alice Davidson Richards, Chiara Green, Chiara Green

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Cassidy McCarthy, Millie Taylor

KET-W vs SUS-W Probable XIs

Kent Women: Maxine Blythin, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Grace Scrivens, Alice Davidson Richards, Megan Sturge, Darcey Carter, Sydney Gorham, Coco Streets, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon

Sussex Women: Ella McCaughan, Sarah Taylor, Collis, Emily Spooner, Chiara Green, Tara Norris, Mary Taylor, Cassidy McCarthy, Millie Taylor, Beth Harvey, Daisy Gibb

