Kevin Pietersen Calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Bahut Badiya Admi' Due To Rise In Wildlife Species

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is among those who are fond of wildlife. Perhaps, sometime he comes very close to becoming an activist himself thanks to his sharp and hard-hitting tweets. It is precisely for this reason that he usually praises Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who like KP is doing his part in raising awareness about this sensitive issue. And it seems, he has succeeded in doing so as can be seen in a tweet that was shared by his party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) where numbers showed how the number of wild animals like Tigers are on their way up in India.

Reacting to this Tweet, Pietersen lauded Modi and called him a top man. (Bahut badiya admi). भारत में वन्यजीवों के संरक्षण के समर्थन में आपके निरंतर प्रयासों के लिए धन्यवाद! यह मेरे दिल के बहुत करीब की बात है। क्या बढ़िया आदमी है! सभी नेताओं को आपके नेतृत्व का पालन करना चाहिए. (Thank you for your relentless efforts in preserving wildlife in India. This is very close to my heart, and you are a such a good person. Other ministers must also follow your lead.)



Earlier he had praised India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken by his government to protect animals against poachers and hopes the world takes lessons from the country.

Pietersen reacted to a report of the sharp decline in rhino poaching in India and saluted everyone involved in curbing the menace.

“Bravo, PM Narendra Modi and bravo to all the men and women who sacrifice their lives in protecting the animals in India too. I’ve met lots of them and I respect you immensely!” Pietersen tweeted.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Pietersen for his tweet saying India has destroyed the largest ever stockpile of Rhino horns to send a stern message to poachers. Assam has the largest population of one-horned rhino in the world.

“Thanks for the acknowledgment @KP24. Inspired by Our PM @narendramodi we’ve launched aggressive programs to curb poaching. We’re proud to have burnt and destroyed a stockpile of Rhino horns, largest ever in the world, on World Rhino Day to send a stern message to poachers and syndicate,” Himanta tweeted.

