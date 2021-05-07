Kevin Pietersen Explains Why IPL 2021 Should be Completed in UK And Not UAE

Is it possible for remainder of IPL 2021 to be held this year? The opinions are divided but BCCI’s top-brass is positive that it will find a window for the league to be completed somewhere in the latter half of 2021 failing which it will be suffering losses to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore.

In the eventuality that the league is indeed held provided the organisers manage to zero in on a free window, where exactly the matches be held? Considering the uncertainty over the progress of coronavirus pandemic, it’s anyone’s guess.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that while many are suggesting UAE as the logical venue, he differs. As per Pietersen, who was in doing commentary duties in IPL 2021, the event should move to the United Kingdom.

‘I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but I actually think that the IPL should move to the UK,’ Pietersen told Betway Insider.

Pietersen, who represented the likes of Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has also listed out reasons why it makes perfect sense for IPL organisers to consider England as a viable venue.

“There is a window in September after the England v India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there and all of the best English players would be available as well,” he said.

He continued, “Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds.”

Pietersen also drew from his own experience saying there won’t be any issue with attracting crowds to the stadiums. “I have played internationals against India – one in particular in a World T20 against India at Lord’s – when it has felt like an away game because of how well Indian cricket is supported in the UK,’ Pietersen explained.

Several English county clubs have reportedly written to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about their interests in hosting what is left of the IPL 2021 which was cancelled after coronavirus entered its bio-secure bubbles.

