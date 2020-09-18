Kevin Pietersen: I Love IPL, India Has Given Me a Lot

One of the most entertaining cricketers, both on and off the field, KP expresses his love for India and the IPL.

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), former England captain Kevin Pietersen opened up on how the Twenty-20 cricket extravaganza will be different this year due the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"It's going to be different for sure. No fans, nothing. Everybody is in bubble and the team that copes with its bubble life the best is the team that's going to win. This is a new territory for everyone," Pietersen told IANS.

KP, as he is fondly known in the cricketing circuit, is currently a part of the commentary panel for IPL 2020, which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

During his playing days, Pietersen represented the Delhi Daredevils team (now rechristened Delhi Capitals) in the IPL, besides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant. He roots for Delhi team to lift the trophy this time.

"I can't predict anything as of now, but my heart really wants Delhi Capitals to win because I love the team. However, I can't predict right now. It's totally a new and different season for everybody. So, I have to closely observe the teams for the first two weeks, and only then will I be able to put my professional brain on," Pietersen said, adding: "I love young players. I love exciting players. I love all sorts of players. I love players who take risks."

Recalling his IPL journey, he expressed his gratitude to India.

"I love the IPL. I love what India has given to me. I love everything about the journey that I have had since 2002 -- the first time I came to India. I am so lucky that I got to experience Indian culture, friendships. I have been benefited financially, I have been benefited emotionally in India. I owe a lot to India," he said, while promoting the National Geographic's documentary, "Save This Rhino", which he called his "greatest gift to India".