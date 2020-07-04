India cricket skipper Virat Kohli is relentlessly working on core and fitness. The India captain is leaving no stone unturned to maintain his physique during the forced break from the game due to the ongoing pandemic. Kohli has been sharing snippets from his exercise routine on social media.
In a recent video he shared to Instagram, Kohli is seen performing one of those exercises he would love to do every day. If he had, he would choose his favourite exercise, which is the power snatch.
View this post on Instagram If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch 💪😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2020 at 7:14am PDT
The 31-year-old batsman captioned the video, "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."
Now, several flooded the comments to praise the fit sports person including Kevin Pietersen, who reacted to Kohli’s post. He wrote, "Get on a bike." In reply, Kohli quipped "after retirement."
Earlier South African-born British former cricketer Kevin Pietersen reacted to an earlier post, where Kohli was seen running in a transition video.
View this post on Instagram Caption this! 💭 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT
The video shows him moving forward from point zero in the freezed frames that get combined with the previous one in front of him at some distance.
Right-handed batsman Kevin Pietersen asked in reply, “TikTok?”
During an Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen, Kohli had said, “Former Indian trainer Shanker Basu was a trainer at RCB, he introduced me to lifting. I was a bit hesitant; I had some back issues; it was a totally new concept for me. But within three weeks I was amazed at the results that followed (sic.).”
Kevin Pietersen Makes Suggestions for Virat Kohli's Workout Sessions
