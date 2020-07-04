Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Empire CC

125/6 (20.0)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club*

69/5 (13.3)

Helsinki Cricket Club need 57 runs in 39 balls at 8.76 rpo
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

36/0 (2.4)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Rangers elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Kevin Pietersen Makes Suggestions for Virat Kohli's Workout Sessions

In a recent video he shared to Instagram, Kohli is seen performing one of those exercises he would love to do every day. If he had, he would choose his favourite exercise, which is the power snatch.

Trending Desk |July 4, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Kevin Pietersen Makes Suggestions for Virat Kohli's Workout Sessions

India cricket skipper Virat Kohli is relentlessly working on core and fitness. The India captain is leaving no stone unturned to maintain his physique during the forced break from the game due to the ongoing pandemic. Kohli has been sharing snippets from his exercise routine on social media.

In a recent video he shared to Instagram, Kohli is seen performing one of those exercises he would love to do every day. If he had, he would choose his favourite exercise, which is the power snatch.

The 31-year-old batsman captioned the video, "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Now, several flooded the comments to praise the fit sports person including Kevin Pietersen, who reacted to Kohli’s post. He wrote, "Get on a bike." In reply, Kohli quipped "after retirement."

Earlier South African-born British former cricketer Kevin Pietersen reacted to an earlier post, where Kohli was seen running in a transition video.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this! 💭

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

The video shows him moving forward from point zero in the freezed frames that get combined with the previous one in front of him at some distance.

Right-handed batsman Kevin Pietersen asked in reply, “TikTok?”

During an Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen, Kohli had said, “Former Indian trainer Shanker Basu was a trainer at RCB, he introduced me to lifting. I was a bit hesitant; I had some back issues; it was a totally new concept for me. But within three weeks I was amazed at the results that followed (sic.).”

InstagramKevin PietersenKevin Pietersen India CricketOff The FieldTikTokvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more