Kevin Pietersen Reminds MS Dhoni of the One Stat He Didn't Achieve

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni bows out of international cricket, former England captain Kevin Pietersen praised the ‘Captain Cool’ for a glorious career in a congratulatory message.
Pietersen, on the latest episode of Cricket Connected, wished the legendary batsman on his retirement and shared how it was a joy to witness the magic of him playing the game. He stated that the whole of India and world cricket was blessed and impacted by the Ranchi-born star’s career.
"MS, my great buddy! What a career, what a stellar career, what an amazing career, what a magical career. One career that you should be so proud of. The whole of India and the world of cricket have been so blessed to witness one of the best and one of the most magical careers," expressed Pietersen.
However, Pietersen chose to clear about Dhoni’s first Test wicket with a remark, all in good humour. The former England batsman wittily reminded Dhoni that he never got Pietersen out in Test cricket.
Pietersen addressed the incident from a Test match between India and England at Lords' in 2011. The umpire had given Pietersen out when Dhoni had appealed for a caught behind chance. However, the verdict was reversed after Pietersen opted for a DRS and the replays revealed no hotspot on the part of the bat.
"I think but now at the end of your career, there is one thing, just that one thing. You never got me out. It was referred at Lords' and the continuous stick that I get from you and your fans that I am your first Test wicket. You know, I know, that it never happened. Anyway buddy, awesome career. Congrats and welcome to the club, we are all out!,"he clarified.
MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three major ICC trophies. He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Nonetheless, the Jharkhand cricketer who led India to two world cup glories will front Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled from September 19 to November 10.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kevin Pietersen Reminds MS Dhoni of the One Stat He Didn't Achieve
The former England batsman wittily reminded Dhoni that he never got Pietersen out in Test cricket.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings