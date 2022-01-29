Kevin Pietersen Reveals the Real Reason for Calling Yuvraj Singh 'Pie Chucker'

Back in 2008, Yuvraj Singh was called a pie chucker by then England captain Kevin Pietersen. The war of words continued as India visited England for the ICC T20 World Cup a year later where Yuvraj added fuel to the fire, saying that he will deliver pies to Pietersen as he gets him out all the time. Cut to 2022, and the banter is still going strong as both the cricketer never miss a chance to tease each other of this now famous ‘pic chucker’ term which has a place among the fans of both the superstars. Meanwhile, Pietersen revealed the real reason for calling Yuvi names.

“Playing against Yuvraj Singh was always an issue. Left-arm spin was always an issue. But when Yuvraj came on I thought this is the opportunity to score. Then he started knocking me over. Then I started to get a bit frustrated but my favorite shot against Yuvraj was the forward defensive block. That defensive shot, you can get past this pie-chucker”, said the former England captain at the Legends’ League Cricket.

“I called Yuvraj a pie-chucker purely based on the fact that he knocked me over a couple of times and I didn’t want to tell the rest of the world that he was any good. It was that rubbish provider you play with. You think I am bigger than the other player and try and force yourself on the opposition and he comes back at you”, he said.

Although KP revealed that he and Yuvraj and have turned into ‘very good friends’ over the years and the incident was nothing but ‘fun at the time’. Meanwhile calling India a ‘global leader’ and a ‘powerhouse’, Kevin Pietersen thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘incredibly kind words’ in a letter he wrote to the England batting legend recently. Modi had written letters to ‘friends of India’ on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 expressing his gratitude for their affection towards the country.

“Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit," Pietersen posted on Twitter while sharing the letter with his followers on Friday morning.

