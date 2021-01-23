CRICKETNEXT

Kevin Pietersen Shares Old Email from Rahul Dravid, Wants England Openers to Take Note

It was a time when Pietersen was having trouble playing spinners himself as England were about to tour Sri Lanka in 2010. The 40-year-old had some trouble playing a couple of Bangladeshi spinners and promptly asked for Indian legend's help.

After visiting Sri Lanka, the England cricket team is due to visit India for a five match long Test series. And former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is worried! The visitors are not good players of spin and last time when they were in India they found playing spin quite difficult. They went onto lose the series 4-0 despite the presence of some classy batters like Alastair Cook.

Even now as England take on Sri Lanka in their own backyard their openers Dom Bess and Zack Crawley are having a tough time. So KP being KP shared an old mail which features a conversation with former India captain and legend Rahul Dravid on how to play spin.

It was a time when Pietersen was having trouble playing spinners himself as England were about to tour Sri Lanka in 2010. The 40-year-old had some trouble playing a couple of Bangladeshi spinners and promptly asked for Indian legend's help. Dravid wrote back to him, asking him 'to go to the front foot but to not forget the scoring opportunity on the back-foot as well.' The 40-year-old cricketer wants England management to take note of the piece of info he shared. Especially openers Zack Crawley and Dom Sibley.

England are currently in Sri Lanka and already have a 1-0 lead in 2-match Test series. They beat Sri Lanka in Galle but find themselves in a spot of bother after a century from Angelo Mathews.

