Kevin Pietersen Starts off His Week With Some Coffee and Good Mood; See Here

Starting off his week high on happy vibes, former star England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday shared an Instagram picture with wishes for his Insta fam for the upcoming week.In the caption shared along with the picture, the former cricketer also asked fans about their plans for the week. Pietersen who looks visibly upbeat wearing his shiny smile is seen holding a cup of coffee as he sits in his car, possibly on his way to some place. Check out the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen MBE (@kevinpietersen)

Reacting to Pietersen’s quiz about the week plans, fans flooded the comment section of the post. “Just enjoying another lockdown in Melbourne – number 4 now. 54 cases in last 7 days and locked down!!!!,” wrote a user in his comment. Meanwhile, some complimented Pietersen about the watch he is seen wearing in the picture. A user wrote, “Like your watch mate. It’s beautiful”

Pietersen is among the few foreign cricketers who have a lot of fan following in India too. The former batsman has also acknowledged this fact in the past and mentioned sharing a special bond with India and its people. Last month, when India was going through the peak of the coronavirus surge in the second wave, Pietersen shared a tweet in Hindi showing his solidarity with the country in the difficult times as he requested all to stay safe.

“I may have left Indian shores, but I am still thinking about a country that has showered me with lots of love and affection,” Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.

When IPL 14 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pietersen had suggested that the remaining league could be held in the UK. However, that did not happen and now the remainder of IPL 14 will be held in UAE in September later this year.

