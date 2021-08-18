Kevin Pietersen Targets England's Present County System After Crushing Defeat at Lord’s

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday slammed England’s County system following Joe Root-led outfit’s crushing defeat at the hands of Team India at Lord’s in the second Test match of five-match series. The English team on Monday, on the last day of the second Test, produced a shambolic performance in the fourth innings of the match as they were handed a 151-run defeat by Virat Kohli-led India.

Chasing 272 runs to win the second Test, England’s batting unit collapsed as they were bowled out for just 120 runs in 51.5 overs. What makes England’s defeat even more embarrassing is the fact that they could have registered a draw by surviving just two sessions and it was not a big ask considering the host’s domestic structure. However, England failed in doing so and now they have come under the radar of the former cricketers and experts for their embarrassing performance.

On Tuesday, Pietersen also joined the list of past cricketers and he even went on to question England’s County system for their heartbreaking defeat at the Home of Cricket.

“Check England’s batting and if you think the current county system is ok, I unfortunately completely disagree!” Pietersen wrote on Twitter from his official handle.

Check England’s batting & if you think the current county system is ok, I unfortunately completely disagree!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 17, 2021

To make the matter worse, as many as five England batters, including their openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley, were dismissed for a duck. Barring England skipper Joe Root, no other players were able to cross the mark of 30 runs.

It was also the case in England’s first innings as five batsmen were removed for a single-digit score. And if it would have not have been for Root’s gritty 180 runs knock, the visitors would have taken a huge lead in the first innings.

Other than Root, Jonny Bairstow and Rory Burns also made some valuable contributions with the bat in their first innings.

Following their thumping win over the hosts in the second Test, India have taken a lead of 1-0 in the five-match series.

The Third Test match of the series is slated to take off on August 25 and it will be played at the Headingley Leeds.

