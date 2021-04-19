Manchester United Gets Trolled By Kevin Pietersen Amid European Super League Saga

Europe’s twelve biggest football clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, leading to confusion, uproar and of course, controversy. UEFA said clubs taking part in the competition will be banned, and players will be barred from representing their countries.

Spain’s La Liga called the proposal “selfish” and “egotistical”. However, amid the fracas, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen grabbed the opportunity to troll Manchester United, who are among the six teams from England who are set to be the founding members of the proposed Super League.

Pietersen, who supports Chelsea, took to Twitter to mock his rival club.

“How on this planet is Man Utd in the SL anyway…?!” he tweeted, adding a puking emoji as an insult to injury.

Earlier, Pietersen asked for clarification on the proposed league. “If the SL is played during the week and doesn’t interfere with domestic league schedules, what’s the issue?” he had written in a previous tweet.

“AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs,” said a statement about the foundation of the Super League.

“Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as practicable,” added the organisers.

UEFA said earlier Sunday that players from the 12 clubs faced international exile and described it as “a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs”. However, the 12 insisted the new competition will benefit the game in general.

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid,” said Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League.

Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid and the chairman of the Super League, also insisted that the game as a whole will benefit.

