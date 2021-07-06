Kevin Pietersen Trolls Rashid Khan For Trying Helicopter Shot While Playing Golf

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan is no bunny with the bat and very often he has pulled his own version of MS Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot to great success. Now, the leg-spinner tried to emulate this famous stroke even while playing golf and true to its nature, it led to reactions on social media and Kevin Pietersen promptly came up with a cheeky response.

Rashid Khan uploaded a clip of him trying the helicopter shot on Instagram, as he shared a reel of his effort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

In the clip, Rashid can be seen playing golf at a rooftop range at night. The Afghan leg-spinner tees off and then completes the swing with the famous MS Dhoni twirl at the end. He asked if people had also tried the helicopter shot while playing golf.

Former England batsman, Kevin Pietersen, who is quite an avid golf player, reacted to the video and asked Rashid to try out the switch hit. Not only this, England cricketer Danielle Wyatt commented with three laughing emojis.

Rashid Khan headed to London from Dubai where he will be seen taking part in the Vitality T20 Blast. He will turn out for the Sussex Sharks. He made the journey on July 1 and will complete the hotel quarantine as are the rules in England before donning the jersey. It has not been an entirely fruitful campaign for Sussex so far. They have played 11 games this season and after four wins and two losses and with five no results, they are in fourth place in the South Group.

After his stint with the Sussex Sharks, Rashid will then take part in the inaugural edition of The Hundred and will play for the Trent Rockets, alongside Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Wahab Riaz and others.

