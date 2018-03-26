Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Kevin Pietersen Urges CA to Sack Steve Smith, Darren Lehmann

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
(Getty Images)

This could perhaps be the most difficult time for the Australian team, as their woes don’t seem to end after batsman Cameron Bancroft had admitted to using ‘yellow tape’ to change the condition of the ball, in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

After the whole incident, Australia skipper Steve Smith took the responsibility for ball tampering, and said that it was him, who orchestrated it. Now former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has made scathing remarks on Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann.

In a tweet, Pietersen wrote, Anyone heard from Lehmann? Saker? That’s Head Coach & Bowling Coach. Pretty instrumental in all of this...”



Pietersen did not stop there. He had earlier tweeted that Lehmann's job is untenable, and Cricket Australia should not spare him.




Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has already issued a public apology to Australian fans of the game.

The Australian Sports Commission Chair John Wylie, the ASC Board and CEO Kate Palmer in a statement related to the matter have condemned any forms of cheating in the sport.

“Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball,” the ASC statement read.

“The ASC condemns cheating of any form in sport. The ASC expects and requires that Australian teams and athletes demonstrate unimpeachable integrity in representing our country.”

“The Australian cricket team are iconic representatives of our country. The example they set matters a great deal to Australia and to the thousands of young Australians playing or enjoying the sport of cricket and who look up to the national team as role models.”

First Published: March 26, 2018, 9:48 AM IST

