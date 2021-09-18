Kevin Pietersen's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Captaincy Call is Confusing Fans

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from T20 captaincy has created a buzz among the former cricketers, fans and experts alike with most of them sharing their opinions on different social media sites. While many people said that it was an untimely announcement with just one month to go for this year’s T20 World Cup, others applauded the decision, saying it was the right step.

From former skipper Sunil Gavaskar to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly every one has shared their thoughts on Kohli’s big decision. None of them has been able to generate as much attention as a single emoji from Kevin Pietersen on Kohli’s Insta post. Kohli confirmed his departure as India’s T20 captain on Thursday.

It’s safe to say Kohli’s post garnered a lot of attention among cricket enthusiasts across the globe with several fans sharing their disappointment in the comment section of the post.

Reacting to the news, Pietersen dropped a fire emoji in the comment box. Pietersen’s response has left the netizens scratching their heads as they try to understand the meaning of his comment.

At the time of writing this story, Pietersen’s comment had over 18,000 likes and more than 500 replies.

In his statement, Kohli cited the workload management behind his step. However, he confirmed that he will continue to represent India in the shortest format of the game as a batsman. The 32-year-old also said that he will continue to lead India in Test and ODIs. Overall, Kohli led India in 45 games in the 20-overs format.

Kohli will return to captaincy duties next week when his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faces Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an encounter on Monday.

