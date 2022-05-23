KGS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 23, 2:00 PM IST

KGS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Kings and Titans:

Titans will be desperate to open their account in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 as they will take on Kings on May 23, Monday at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Kings are one of the prime contenders for qualifying for the playoffs. They are currently second in the points table with two wins and one draw game. Kings’ first game against Royals ended in a tie while the team won its next two fixtures against Avengers and Warriors by nine wickets. Kamaleeshwaran’s electric form with the bat is one of the major reasons behind the Kings’ good form in the league.

Coming to Titans, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses. Their previous loss in the competition came against the Patriots by five wickets. Titans scored only 102 runs in their ten overs and the opposition easily chased the total within 8.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Kings and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

KGS vs TIT Telecast

Kings vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

KGS vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KGS vs TIT Match Details

KGS vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 2:00 PM IST on May 23, Monday.

KGS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kamaleeshwaran

Vice-Captain – Ameer Zeeshan N

Suggested Playing XI for KGS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Siddarth Naidu A, Aravindraj Ravichandran

Batters: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Kamaleeshwaran, Thivagar

All-rounders: Ameer Zeeshan N, Bhupender Chauhan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, Satish Jangir B, Vijaji Raja

KGS vs TIT Probable XIs:

Kings: Rajaram S, Thivagar G, Kamaleeshwaran A, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Shishir HR, Bhupender Chauhan, Magesh S, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas

Titans: Vijaji Raja, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Gurvinder Singh, Nitin Pranaav V, Tharun J, Ameer Zeeshan N©, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Kushal Prajapat, Siddarth Naidu A(wk), Abin Mathew

