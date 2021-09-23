KH vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match, September 23, 08:00 pm IST

KH vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Kolkata Heroes and Barrackpore Bashers: An enthralling game of cricket is on cards as Kolkata Heroes are all set to square off against Barrackpore Bashers in the final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Eden Gardens on September 23, Thursday at 08:00 pm IST.

Barrackpore Bashers were unarguably one of the best teams during the league stage of the Bengal T20 Challenge. Bashers finished at the second position with 22 points under their belt. The team secured victory in four league matches while losing as many games. Bashers confirmed a spot for themselves in the final by defeating Kanchenjunga Warriors by 20 runs.

Kolkata Heroes, on the other hand, caused a massive upset in the semi-final. The team defeated the table-toppers Durgapur Dazzlers by 11 runs to confirm their presence in the final. As far as their performance in the group stage is confirmed, Kolkata finished at the fourth spot with four victories from ten league matches.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Heroes and Barrackpore Bashers; here is everything you need to know:

KH vs BB Telecast

The Kolkata Heroes vs Barrackpore Bashers match will not be telecasted in India

KH vs BB Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Heroes and Barrackpore Bashers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KH vs BB Match Details

The final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Kolkata Heroes playing against Barrackpore Bashers at the Eden Gardens at 08:00 pm IST on September 23, Thursday.

KH vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sujit Kumar Yadav

Vice-Captain- Karan Lal

Suggested Playing XI for KH vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suvankar Bal

Batsmen: Sudip Chatterjee, Ramesh Prasad, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury

All-rounders: Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Vikas Singh, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Bowlers: Alok Pratap Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Geet Puri

KH vs BB Probable XIs:

Kolkata Heroes: Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal (wk), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Aamir Gani, Arin Roy, Ramesh Prasad, Pintu Kumar, Atanu Ghosh, Sougata Dutta, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh

Barrackpore Bashers: Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyansh Ghosh, Kaif Ahmed (wk), Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi, Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here