'Khaali Haath Aana hai, Khaali Haath hi Jaana Hai': Shikhar Dhawan's Epic Reply on Fear of Losing Captaincy in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan is back in Indian colours to lead the team in the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting Friday in Auckland. His journey of leading the side began last year in Sri Lanka when the BCCI named a second-string team for the Sri Lanka tour while the seniors were in England. Since then, Dhawan has captained 2 ODI series and has won both of them. The one against the Black Caps will be his third and he will surely make it count.

Once of the most prominent batters in the Indian cricketing arena, Dhawan recently replaced Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The latter led the team in the last season, but the added responsibility impacted his batting. As a result, the Karnataka batter was released by the franchise and will now participate in next month’s mini-auction to find a buyer.

In a recent conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Dhawan said a player can be removed from the captain’s post at any time in franchise cricket and even he isn’t afraid of losing the role in future.

“Jobs come and go, no worries. Humne khaali haath aana hai, khaali haath hi jaana hai. Yeh sab toh yahin reh jaana hai. To uska merko koi darr nahi. (We come into the world empty-handed and leave empty-handed. All this just remains here). I don’t feel any fear about losing my job. (Just because) I’m the captain, I don’t want to put that load on myself, saying ‘Okay, I have to do it this way or that way.’ I will just play the game based on our team goals, based on what the team demands, what it needs,” Dhawan said.

Earlier this year, the PBKS showed faith in Dhawan and bought him at the mega auction for a whopping sum of Rs 8.25 crore. The veteran batter didn’t disappoint the management either as he scored 460 runs in 14 games, averaging 38.33. So far, Dhawan has played 206 IPL games and scored 6244 runs, including 2 hundreds and 47 half-centuries. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the IPL. RCB’s Virat Kohli stands atop with 6624 runs from 223 matches.

