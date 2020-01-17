Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

340/6 (50.0)

India
v/s
Australia
Australia*

26/1 (5.2)

Australia need 315 runs in 268 balls at 7.05 rpo
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

384/6 (134.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Final, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 17 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

0/0 (0.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Concluded

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 1, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 17 January, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

129 (29.1)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
Afghanistan Under-19
Afghanistan Under-19*

130/3 (25.0)

Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

live
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Khaleel Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad Shine as India A Begin New Zealand Tour With Win

Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI for 187 in 41.1 overs with let-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed getting four wickets.

PTI |January 17, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Khaleel Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad Shine as India A Begin New Zealand Tour With Win

India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games on Friday.

Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI for 187 in 41.1 overs with let-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed getting four wickets.

Batting first, skipper Gill (50 off 66 balls) hit a half-century adding 89 runs for the second wicket with another specialist opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (93 off 103 balls), who came in at one drop to accommodate senior team player Mayank Agarwal (8).

Once Gill was out hitting seven fours, Gaikwad was joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a 48-ball-50 with four fours and two sixes as the duo added 89 runs. As Surya attacked, Gaikwad held anchor at one end.

During the back-end, Krunal Pandya scored a 31-ball 41 while Sanju Samson (4) and Vijay Shankar (13) failed to make an impact.

New Zealand A started off with an 82-run opening stand between Jakob Bhula (50) and Jack Boyle (42) but Khaleel (4/43 in 9.1 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33 in 8 overs) caused the bulk of the damage.

Brief Scores: India A 279/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 93 off 103 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 50 off 48 balls, Shubman Gill 50 off 66 balls).

New Zealand XI 187 in 41.1 overs (Jakob Bhula 50, Khaleel Ahmed 4/43 in 9.1 overs). India A won by 92 runs.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
