Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

309/8 (84.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

297/8 (49.5)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

Bangladesh

136/6 (20.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

78/1 (11.0)

Pakistan need 59 runs in 54 balls at 6.55 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out of India A Tour Due to Wrist Injury

India A won that game convincingly as Khaleel returned with figures of 2/46.

PTI |January 25, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a wrist injury.

"Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A's first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation," it added.

The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.

Khaleel, who has played 11 ODIs and 14 T20 Internationals for India, returned with figures of 2 for 46 from his 8 overs in the second one-day match in New Zealand. In the series opener, he had taken four wickets for 43 runs in 9.1 overs.

India A are on a tour of New Zealand for a three-match unofficial ODIs series and two four-day games.

The unofficial ODI series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the first match by five wickets before losing the next one by 29 runs.

The series decider will be played here on Sunday.

India A vs New Zealand AKhaleel Ahmed

