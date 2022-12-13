Khaleel Ahmed Set to Miss 'Most of the Ranji Trophy 2022 Matches' After 'Medical Condition'

India discard Khaleel Ahmed will be missing out from Ranji Trophy action, the pacer confirmed to his fans over Instagram. The Rajasthan pacer didn’t disclose the nature of his injury, but said that he might be out from the majority of games for the season. Here it must be mentioned that he last played for India in 2019.

“Dear all, it’s very hard to stay away from cricket, It’s unfortunate, but due to my medical condition, I would be missing most of the matches of the upcoming Ranji season. I am on the road to recovery and will be back in the side once deemed fit. I am grateful for all the wishes," he tweeted.

Khaleel Ahmed had an above average season in IPL 2022 where he took 16 wickets from 10 wickets in the last edition of the cash rich league.

The left arm medium pacer has represented India in 11 ODIs and 14 T20Is. In the 50-over format he has picked up 15 wickets while in the shortest format of the game he has scalped 13 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed has played 34 games in his whole IPL career, taking 48 wickets at an average of 22.94 and an economy rate of 8.49.

His best season came in 2019, when he represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad and picked up 19 wickets.

