Khatam, Tata, Bye-Bye: Riyan Parag’s Hilarious Tweet on IPL 2021 Invites a Meme Fest on Twitter

On Tuesday, May 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to suspend the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision came after a number of players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus and there was a potential breach in the bio-bubble.

Also Read: Secure Bio-bubble No Longer Existed & Everyone was Worried; There Was No Other Option: BCCI Official on IPL 2021 Suspension

Keeping in mind the safety of the players and the other members involved in the T20 Extravaganza, BCCI believed that the best decision was to postpone the league for an indefinite time. After the Indian board made the official announcement regarding the same, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag also bid adieu to the tournament but with a funny twist.

Parag is an entertaining and jolly character on and off the cricket field and is quite active on social media. The 19-year-old once again gave a glimpse of his wit and humor as he used the famous meme, “Khatam, tata, bye-bye” to react to the news of the Indian Premier League getting postponed.

The tweet by the 19-year-old caused a meme-fest on the micro-blogging site, Twitter as the netizens couldn’t help but come up with hilarious memes targeting the young all-rounder.

RR, SRH and KKr fans rn pic.twitter.com/skDG5hm7Aw — Aj (@AjAypanwar3242) May 4, 2021

Will miss your beautiful dance — Not Anshuman (@AnshumaNot) May 4, 2021

Rajasthan Royals reaction on ipl cancel as after a break Archer and Stokes could join them…. pic.twitter.com/N32IjrOg0g — Aryan (@Aryan91517546) May 4, 2021

The young rookie plied his trade for 2008-champions Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the T20 Championship. Though in a few matches, he exhibited his class and power-hitting abilities with the willow, Parag failed to show consistency and often gifted his wicket to the opposition by playing a rash shot.

In seven matches, the all-rounder scored just 78 runs at an average of 19.25 and strike rate of 144.44. As far as bowling is concerned, he bowled just six overs throughout the tournament and picked one wicket while conceding runs at an economy of over 10.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals had a promising start to their campaign in IPL 2021 as they lost their opening affair against Punjab Kings by just 4 runs. In the second fixture against Delhi Capitals, the team bounced back stronger and registered a victory. The same was followed by the team losing the momentum and winning just one game out of the next four played. The 2008-champions returned back to the winning ways owing to a comfortable win in their last fixture of now postponed IPL 2021 against SRH by 55 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here