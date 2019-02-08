Khawaja Looking Forward to Thunder Return After Long International Season

Loading...
Khawaja, along with Pat Cummins and Kurtis Patterson will all turn out on Saturday in the BBL in Hobart.
In a year which features the World Cup and the Ashes, Khawaja was given the option of resting, but preferred to play.
Even with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner to the national set-up, Khawaja remains short odds to retain his spot in the Test team.
"It was my choice and I wanted to play for the Thunder,'' Khawaja was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.
"I love it. They are a great bunch of guys there and Bondy (Shane Bond) is the new coach and has been really cool.
"I just keep things simple, watch the ball and try to hit it. I've been fortunate to have some pretty good innings' with the Thunder.
"A lot of cricket has been played and it's always draining. We're professional cricketers now, we play a lot more compared to what was played 10 years ago. It's sort of expected.
"You try to switch off, and time management becomes really important.
"We finished the Test match, I went home for about 18 hours, then flew to Sydney and then got on the Thunder bus to Canberra yesterday afternoon.
"People don't see that part of cricket, the hard work and training and all the requirements off the field. But we love what we do. I can't complain."
Khawaja’s summer saw him suffer a knee injury in UAE against Pakistan which meant he wasn’t sure if he’d be fit for the India series.
"For five weeks I was training every single day, and trying not to stress about it and whether I'd be back. It was one of my least favourite times," Khawaja said.
Khawaja’s century along with Patterson’s against Sri Lanka was among the recent highlights for the Australians.
Patterson is not certain to play against Hobart but Khawaja has done well for the Thunder in his last seven games over three years.
Apart from one failure against the Sixers, he has scored two centuries, three half-centuries and a 44 off 26 last summer before a thumb injury ruled him out of the decider.
Cummins' efforts with the red ball over the summer saw him surge to No. 2 in the Test rankings, but he is just as potent with the white ball when unleashed for just four overs.
Khawaja has a healthy respect for D'Arcy Short, the Hurricanes left-handed slugger, who finally earned a deserved recall to the T20 and ODI squad to travel to India.
"He's really humble and as a mate I'm glad to see him do so well. But hopefully he misses out tomorrow night," Khawaja said.
First Published: February 8, 2019, 2:50 PM IST