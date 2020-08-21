Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma, Ishant and Deepti to Receive Arjuna Awards

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma, Ishant and Deepti to Receive Arjuna Awards

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was named as one of five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees by the Sports Ministry on Friday. He becomes the fourth Indian cricketer to be conferred with this award after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma were named among the 27 Arjuna Awardees.

Rohit, who has been recognised for his brilliance with the bat in the India colours, however has his eyes firmly set on defending the IPL title with the Mumbai Indians in UAE. He is the most decorated IPL captain till now as Mumbai have won the trophy four times under his leadership.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in the history of the game to score five ODI centuries in one edition of the World Cup.

He is also the first batsman to score four T20I centuries and is the first player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

His teammate and Arjuna Awardee Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.

In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.

Earlier in the year, Deepti had played an all-round role in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup and was instrumental in India beating ultimate champions Australia in the opening game of the competition with her knock of unbeaten 49 in the lower half of the innings. She finished with 116 runs in the tournament.

arjuna awardDeepti Sharmaishant sharmanational sports awardsRajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more