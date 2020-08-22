Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Khel Ratna Rohit Sharma Thanks Fans, Promises More Laurels for Country

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support

PTI |August 22, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Rohit Sharma thanked his fans after receiving Khel Ratna award

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them.

Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete T Mariyappan were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

ALSO READ: Khel Ratna for Rohit Sharma, Ishant and Deepti to Receive Arjuna Awards

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter.

Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.

"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country. "Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England.

