KHP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, National One Day Championship 2021-22 Final, April 1, 10 AM IST

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National One Day Championship 2021-22 match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: Balochistan will meet defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a crucial encounter on Friday, April 1. The Multan Cricket Stadium will host the exciting clash at 10:00 AM IST.

Reigning champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced a dominant performance on the back of a superb century from Kamran Ghulam to defeat Central Punjab by six wickets in the first semi-final on Monday. Chasing 286 to win, Ghulam also stitched two brilliant partnerships, first a 130-run stand with Ashfaq Ahmed for the second wicket and then added 92 runs for the third wicket with Adil Amin. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi remained unbeaten at 26 and struck two fours which included the winning shot on the last ball of the penultimate over for the win.

Meanwhile, Balochistan beat Sindh by 13 runs in the second semi-final on Wednesday. Haseebullah’s century (114 off 131) helped the team put up a decent 263 before being bundled out. In the chase, fifties from Khurram Manzoor, Omair Bin Yousuf and Sharjeel Khan went in vain as Sindh managed to score 250/9 in their allotted 50 overs and were left 13 runs short of the target.

Advertisement

Both Khyber and Balochistan have the same number of wins (7) in the tournament from 10 matches and are level on points (14) in the standings. The two teams look equally good on paper, which makes the final clash an exciting contest.

Ahead of the Final between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs BAL Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan game will not telecast in India.

KHP vs BAL Live Streaming

The National One Day Championship 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHP vs BAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan, Pakistan on Friday, April 1.

KHP vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Bangalzai

Vice-Captain: Khalid Usman

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Abdul Bangalzai, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam, A Shafique

All-rounders: Amad Butt, Khalid Usman

Bowlers: Sameen Gul, Junaid Khan, Khalid Usman

KHP vs BAL Probable XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Waqar Ahmed, Aamer Azmat, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Ahmed Khan, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman

Balochistan: Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai, S Akhtar, A Shafique, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shehzad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here