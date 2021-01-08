KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` KHP vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs CEP Dream11 Captain / KHP vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pakistan resumes its first-class with a domestic one-day tournament. The Pakistan One Day Cup will be a 33-match affair and is scheduled to commence from January 8, 2021 and finals will be played on January 31, 2021.The first match of the white ball one-day tournament will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Central Punjab at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi, on January 8.

Khalid Usman will once again helm the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad, while his counterpart Hassan Ali will head Central Punjab.The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

KHP vs CEP, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Live Streaming

All matches of Pakistan One Day tournament will be live streamed on Fancode.

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Live Score/ Scorecard

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Match Details

January 8, 2021 - 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Match 1, Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab 2020-21, Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab captain: Fakhar Zaman

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Ahmed Bashir

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Alishan Sharafu

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab batsmen: Adil Amin, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad,Fakhar Zaman

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam,Ahmed Bashir

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab bowlers: Hassan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Sajid Khan

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa probable playing 11 against Central Punjab: Khalid Usman (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Musadiq Ahmed

KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Central Punjab probable playing 11 against India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Hasan Ali (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab Asif, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Ali Shan (WK), Waqas Maqsood