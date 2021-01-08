KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` KHP vs CEP Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs CEP Dream11 Captain / KHP vs CEP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Pakistan resumes its first-class with a domestic one-day tournament. The Pakistan One Day Cup will be a 33-match affair and is scheduled to commence from January 8, 2021 and finals will be played on January 31, 2021.The first match of the white ball one-day tournament will see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take on Central Punjab at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi, on January 8.
Khalid Usman will once again helm the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad, while his counterpart Hassan Ali will head Central Punjab.The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.
KHP vs CEP, Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Live Streaming
All matches of Pakistan One Day tournament will be live streamed on Fancode.
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Match 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Live Score/ Scorecard
Follow it here.
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Match Details
January 8, 2021 - 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Match 1, Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab 2020-21, Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab captain: Fakhar Zaman
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Ahmed Bashir
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Alishan Sharafu
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab batsmen: Adil Amin, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad,Fakhar Zaman
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab all-rounders: Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam,Ahmed Bashir
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab bowlers: Hassan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Sajid Khan
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa probable playing 11 against Central Punjab: Khalid Usman (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Musadiq Ahmed
KHP vs CEP Pakistan One Day Cup, Central Punjab probable playing 11 against India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Hasan Ali (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab Asif, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Ali Shan (WK), Waqas Maqsood
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking