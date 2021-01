KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Best Picks / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Captain / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

In the final match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will square off against Central Punjab. The host team have been on top of the table till now. They have won five out of nine matches and have lost only one outing till now. The entire series was played between six teams, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Northern, Balochistan, and Sindh.

The final fixture of the series is scheduled for Friday, January 1 at the National Stadium Karachi. The match will start from 10:30 AM IST.

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Live Scorecard

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Match Details

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab match will start from 10:30 AM IST on Friday, January 1 at the National Stadium Karachi.

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Captain: Kamran Ghulam

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab vice-captain: Usman Salahuddin

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab wicketkeeper: Rehan Afridi

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab batsmen: Ali Zaryab, Usman Salahuddin, Adil Amin, Kamran Ghulam

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Khalid Usman

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab bowlers: Bilawal Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim, Sajid Khan

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa probable playing 11 against Central Punjab: Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Rehan Afridi (W/K), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman (C), Zohaib Khan, Sajid Khan

KHP vs CEP Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab probable playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ali Shan (W/K), Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad, Ali Zaryab, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir