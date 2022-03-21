KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National One Day Championship match, March 22, 10:00 AM IST

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National One Day Championship match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab:

The 27th match of the National One Day Championship 2022 will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab. National Ground in Islamabad will host the game on March 22, Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are experiencing a decent ride in the competition. They have played a total of seven games, winning five and losing two matches. With ten points, Khyber are third in the standings. Their three-match winning streak broke in the last game as they suffered a loss against Sindh by 29 runs.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, need to pick up the pace to ensure their qualification for the second round. Though the team is placed just behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have won only three from their seven league games. After losing three consecutive matches, Central Punjab found the rhythm as they defeated Northern in their last game by 66 runs.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs CEP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will not telecast in India

KHP vs CEP Live Streaming

The National One Day Championship will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KHP vs CEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Ground in Islamabad at 10:00 AM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kamran Ghulam

Vice-Captain - Ahmed Shehzad

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Waqar Ahmed, Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Ghulam

All-rounders: Asif Afridi, Raza Ali Dar, Khalid Usman

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Zafar Gohar

KHP vs CEP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Waqar Ahmed, Aamer Azmat, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Ahmed Khan, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris(wk), Khalid Usman

Central Punjab: Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Imran Dogar, Saad Nasim, Raza Ali Dar, Rizwan Hussain, Nisar Ahmad, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad

