KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match, October 13, 08:00 PM IST

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab: The National T20 Cup is nearing its conclusion as the final of the T20 Championship is scheduled to be played on October 13, Wednesday at 08:00 PM IST. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be playing against Central Punjab in the showdown event at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both the teams will be high on confidence as they have secured a place in the final after scripting a win in the semi-final. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished at the top of the league stage with six victories from ten league matches. The team then defeated Northern in the semi-final by five wickets. The opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan was the hero for Khyber as he played an impressive knock of 55 runs against Northern.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, finished at second place in the league stage with six victories and four defeats. The team outplayed Sindh in the semi-final by seven wickets to confirm a berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs CEP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

KHP vs CEP Live Streaming

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

KHP vs CEP Match Details

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab match is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, Wednesday at 08:00 PM IST.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faheem Ashraf

Vice-Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Faizan, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

KHP vs CEP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris(wk), Nabi Gul, Iftikhar Ahmed(c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan

Central Punjab: Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal(wk), Saif Badar, Mohammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz(c), Zafar Gohar

