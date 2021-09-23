KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match, September 23, 8:00 PM IST

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab: In the second match of the National T20 Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will square off against Central Punjab. The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 23, Thursday at 8:00 PM IST. The National T20 Cup is likely to be an entertaining affair as almost all the Pakistan cricket stars are featuring in the league.

The cancelation of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan has confirmed the presence of the big cricket superstars. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be hoping to replicate their performance from the last season. The team had lifted the cup last year after defeating Southern Punjab by 10 runs in the final. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Khyber will fancy stamping their authority in the league this year too.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy much success in the previous edition. The team had failed to play the semifinals as they finished in fifth place in the points table. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Punjab will be hoping to cross the line this time.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs CEP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

KHP vs CEP Live Streaming

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

KHP vs CEP Match Details

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 23, Thursday at 8:00 PM IST.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain- Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Shaheen Afridi

KHP vs CEP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Maaz Khan, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi

Central Punjab: Shoaib Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Babar Azam (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat

