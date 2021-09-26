KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match, September 26, 8:00 PM IST

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go one-on-one against Central Punjab in the eighth match of the National T20 Cup. The two teams will play against each other at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on September 26, Sunday at 8:00 PM IST.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab were up against each other only in their opening game of the T20 league. The match saw Khyber scripting a win by 36 runs to start their campaign on a winning note. Batting first in the match, Khyber posted 187 runs as wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan played a terrific knock of 65 runs.

Chasing 188, Central Punjab experienced a poor start and following that could never make a comeback in the game. It was a bad day for the batters as they ended up with just 151 runs to lose the game.

Talking about the points table, Khyber are at the top after winning all their two games. Punjab, on the other hand, have won one match from two league games and are fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs CEP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

KHP vs CEP Live Streaming

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

KHP vs CEP Match Details

The KHP vs CEP match is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 26, Sunday at 8:00 PM IST.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shaheen Afridi

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal

Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Ehsan Adil

KHP vs CEP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Maaz Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Central Punjab: Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Babar Azam (c), Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Akmal (wk), Wahab Riaz

