KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 match, September 12, 03:30 PM IST

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern: The table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have a go at Northern in the 21st match of the National T20 Cup 2022. Undoubtedly, Khyber will walk into the game as favourites. They are currently occupying the top spot in the standings with five wins and just one loss.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got off to a dream start with five consecutive victories to their name. However, their last game saw them losing to Central Punjab by 25 runs. It was an underwhelming performance by the batters as they ended up with only 168 runs while chasing 194 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan was positive as he showed form with a knock of 47 runs off 31 balls.

Coming to Northern, they are second-last in the standings with three wins and as many losses. The team will have momentum on their side as they are on a two-match winning streak. They defeated Sindh in their last National T20 Cup game by just one run. With the tournament heading towards its business days, Northern will hope to continue the good form and climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern, here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs NOR Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern game will not be telecast in India

KHP vs NOR Live Streaming

KHP vs NOR will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel.

KHP vs NOR Match Details

KHP vs NOR match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 03:30 PM IST on September 12, Monday.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mubashir Khan

Vice-Captain – Kamran Ghulam

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Umar Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nasir Nawaz

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Aamir Jamal, Mubashir Khan

Bowlers: Usman Khan Shinwari, Sohail Tanvir, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs NOR Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Imran Khan, Imran Khan Jnr, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Haris, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman.

Northern: Hassan Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Nasir Nawaz, Aamir Jamal, Usman Khan Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Mehram Mumtaz, Zeeshan Malik, Sohail Tanvir.

