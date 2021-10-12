KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match, October 12, 03:30 PM IST

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go one-on-one against Northern in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST.

Both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern performed well in the league stage of the T10 Championship. Both the teams won six games each out of their ten league matches. Khyber finished at the top of the points table while Northern were fourth due to the difference in net run rate.

The last fixture between the two sides saw Khyber scripting a scintillating win over Northern by a massive 92 runs. It was Khyber’s batting unit whichstole all the limelight as they hammered 207 runs in their 20 overs.In reply, Northern could score only 115 runs.

The Iftikhar Ahmed-led side will be hoping to replicate their brilliant performance against Northern on Tuesday. Umar Amin and men, on the other hand, will be desperate to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern; here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs NOR Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern game will not be broadcasted in India.

KHP vs NOR Live Streaming

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

KHP vs NOR Match Details

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern semi-final match is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST.

KHP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Malik

Vice-Captain: Sahibzada Farhan

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Zeeshan Malik, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan, Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Imran Khan, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan, Musa Khan

KHP vs NOR Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Nabi Gul, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Aamer Azmat, Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Afridi, Niaz Khan, Maaz Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan

Northern: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin (c), Mubasir Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Musa Khan, Nauman Ali, Aamer Jamal, Rohail Nazir (wk)

