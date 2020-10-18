KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Captain / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After witnessing the first semi-final between Northern and Southern Punjab, the viewers are all excited to watch the second Semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2020 league, which is to be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Sindh have been showing a spectacular performance, with a brilliant comeback as they progressed in the second half of the tournament. The team is good all-round and have five matches in the tournament, much like their opposition today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have concluded the league matched with second position and 10 points in their kitty. With a strong bowling line-up, the team have earlier outplayed Sindh in both their previous games.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh will be played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 8pm IST.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Live Score / Scorecard

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Match Details

October 17 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh captain: Khurram Manzoor

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh vice-captain: Wahab Riaz

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Khurram Manzoor, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh all-rounders: Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Sindh: Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sindh playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain