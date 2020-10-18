KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
CHE
DEL185/5(20.0) RR 8.95
Delhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended177/6(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR179/3(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Captain / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 7:47 AM IST
After witnessing the first semi-final between Northern and Southern Punjab, the viewers are all excited to watch the second Semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2020 league, which is to be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.
Sindh have been showing a spectacular performance, with a brilliant comeback as they progressed in the second half of the tournament. The team is good all-round and have five matches in the tournament, much like their opposition today.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have concluded the league matched with second position and 10 points in their kitty. With a strong bowling line-up, the team have earlier outplayed Sindh in both their previous games.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh will be played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 8pm IST.
KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Live Streaming
All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Live Score / Scorecard
KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Match Details
October 17 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh captain: Khurram Manzoor
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh vice-captain: Wahab Riaz
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Khurram Manzoor, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh all-rounders: Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SIN Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari
KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Sindh: Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
It KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking