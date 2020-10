KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Captain / KHP vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sindh will go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Match 11 of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2020.Following their loss in the opening match against Northern, KHP has really turned it around for the better. They posted convincing victories in the last two matches and now occupy the third spot on the points table, behind Balochistan only due to run rate.

On the other hand, SIN has not performed as well as they would have liked so far, having won just one match out of three. They now have a serious challenge ahead of them. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh: Match Details

October 5 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Sindh: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Ahsan Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain