KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be up against Sindh in the upcoming Nation T20 Cup game on Tuesday, October 13.

The Nation T20 Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh will be eplayed at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

As far as performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, one can surely say that their form is quite okay as they are on number 2 spot on the point table with a total of ten points. Sindh, on the other hand, are in a bad shape and are at second last spot with six points.

In the latest outing, both the teams were on the winning side. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab by 73 runs while Sindh defeated Baluchistan by 4 wickets.

The Nation T20 Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST).

October 13- 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh captain: Junaid Khan

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh wicket keeper: Khurram Manzoor

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh batsman: Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh all rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Usman Shinwari

National T20 Cup KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh bowlers: Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Sindh: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan.

KHP vs SIN National T20 Cup, Sindh playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.