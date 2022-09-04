KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh National T20 Cup 2022 Match, September 4, 02:15 PM IST

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be hoping to continue their unbeaten ride in the National T20 Cup. The team will be squaring off against Sindh in their next match on Sunday at the Pindi Club Ground. They are heading into the game after a two-run victory over Northern. Sahibzada Farhan was the star performer for his team in the nail-biting thriller with a knock of 53 runs. With the ball, the skipper Khalid Usman led the attack by picking two wickets. This was the second victory for the team as they won their first match against Central Punjab. Two back-to-back wins have pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to third place in the points table.

Sindh are second in the standings with two victories and one loss. After winning their first two games, the team suffered a loss against Balochistan in their last match by five wickets. The bowlers looked out of form as they failed to defend a score of 142 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs SIN Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh game will not be telecast in India.

KHP vs SIN Live Streaming

KHP vs SIN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHP vs SIN Match Details

KHP vs SIN match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 2:15 PM IST on September 4, Sunday.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Saud Shakeel

Vice-Captain – Saim Ayub

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Danish Aziz, Mir Hamza, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs SIN Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (WK), Israrullah, Adil Amin, Imran Khan Sr, Ihsanullah, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Arshad Iqbal

Sindh: Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk), Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Saad Khan

